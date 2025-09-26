Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

