Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 512,571 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.