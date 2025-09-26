Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.83 ($32.36) and traded as high as €32.47 ($37.76). Commerzbank shares last traded at €32.47 ($37.76), with a volume of 4,413,359 shares trading hands.

Commerzbank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.85 and a 200 day moving average of €27.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

