Comparing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Metagenomi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metagenomi and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Metagenomi currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Inotiv has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Metagenomi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Inotiv.

This table compares Metagenomi and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -257.99% -37.84% -27.15% Inotiv -15.63% -15.74% -3.28%

Volatility and Risk

Metagenomi has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metagenomi and Inotiv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $52.29 million 1.65 -$78.06 million ($2.36) -0.97 Inotiv $490.74 million 0.10 -$108.44 million ($2.70) -0.50

Metagenomi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv. Metagenomi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inotiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inotiv beats Metagenomi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

