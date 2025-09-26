Comparing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) & Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teradyne and Exro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 2 5 10 1 2.56 Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60

Teradyne currently has a consensus price target of $118.63, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Exro Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.82 billion 7.50 $542.37 million $2.89 45.98 Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.59 -$210.86 million ($0.47) -0.04

This table compares Teradyne and Exro Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Teradyne has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Exro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 16.59% 18.16% 13.80% Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -109.03% -61.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teradyne beats Exro Technologies on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.