Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,401.05 ($32.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,626 ($35.05). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,608 ($34.81), with a volume of 288,578 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,775.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,332.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,401.05.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

