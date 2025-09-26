Contrasting Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) & Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eastman Chemical pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 5 8 0 2.62 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $87.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Eastman Chemical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America.

83.7% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.38 billion 0.75 $905.00 million $7.12 8.61 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $437.59 million 2.10 $39.43 million $3.40 18.46

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 8.96% 15.24% 5.91% Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 10.44% 21.57% 13.85%

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Oil-Dri Corporation Of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids. It serves transportation, personal care, wellness, food, feed, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, energy, consumables, durables, and electronics markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulosic biopolymers, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral sheets, and window and protective films for value-added end uses in the transportation, durables, electronics, building and construction, medical and pharma, and consumables markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non-phthalate plasticizers for industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and food and feed. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns, and staple fiber for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, and aerospace markets. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments. The Business to Business Products Group segment’s customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, jet fuel and biofuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment customers include retailers of cat litter and related accessories such as mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores as well as distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

