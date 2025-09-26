Contrasting Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 22.41% 10.91% 6.83% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of -5.44, indicating that its stock price is 644% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Permian Resources and ERHC Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $5.00 billion 2.19 $984.70 million $1.54 8.88 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ERHC Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 1 0 14 2 3.00 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Summary

Permian Resources beats ERHC Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

