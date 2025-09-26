Cresta Advisors Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.