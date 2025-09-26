Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.