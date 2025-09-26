Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $912,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,596.10. The trade was a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.