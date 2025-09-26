Critical Comparison: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 3 2 0 2.17 Torrid 2 2 1 0 1.80

Earnings and Valuation

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Torrid has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 77.95%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Torrid”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $2.11 billion 1.77 $83.41 million $0.53 17.25 Torrid $1.10 billion 0.16 $16.32 million $0.04 43.38

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Ermenegildo Zegna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Torrid 0.30% -1.69% 0.70%

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa’ Semplice.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.