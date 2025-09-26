Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average of $551.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.