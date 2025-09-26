Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,392 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $382,510,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,024,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

