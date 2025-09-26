Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

