CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Board Declares Share Repurchase Plan

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -132.17%.
In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $69,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 632,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,001.91. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
