CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

