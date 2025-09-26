CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 133.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.