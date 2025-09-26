Dakota Wealth Management Sells 28,708 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,708 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

