Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,696 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after purchasing an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 639,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $93.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.