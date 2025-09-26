Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12,729.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 251,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

