Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) insider John Goold purchased 200,000 shares of Debenhams Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £26,000.
Debenhams Capital Trading Up 3.5%
LON DEBS opened at GBX 12.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.73. Debenhams Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 12.36 and a one year high of GBX 26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70.
Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.
