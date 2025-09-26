DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) to Buyback $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 25.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DFDV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DeFi Development in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

DeFi Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFDV opened at $14.94 on Friday. DeFi Development has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative net margin of 129.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%.

DeFi Development Company Profile

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

