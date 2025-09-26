Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

