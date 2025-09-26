Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,919 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

