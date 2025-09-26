Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $200.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of MU stock opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,804,967. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

