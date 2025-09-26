Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.14 ($8.30) and traded as high as €7.55 ($8.78). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.51 ($8.73), with a volume of 3,096,185 shares.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.