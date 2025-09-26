Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.14 ($8.30) and traded as high as €7.55 ($8.78). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.51 ($8.73), with a volume of 3,096,185 shares.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.14.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
