EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 470 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

