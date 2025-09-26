EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.33. The stock has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

