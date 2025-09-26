EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

