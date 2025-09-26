EdgeRock Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,347,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of USMV opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

