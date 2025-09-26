Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8%

EIX opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,649,000 after buying an additional 4,534,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after buying an additional 2,916,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,858,000 after buying an additional 2,386,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

