Embree Financial Group Acquires 2,633 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $474.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

