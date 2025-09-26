Embree Financial Group Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.