Embree Financial Group Has $563,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,704,343 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

