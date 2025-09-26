Embree Financial Group Purchases 590 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

