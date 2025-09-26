Embree Financial Group Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

