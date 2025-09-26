Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,129,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,217,139,000 after purchasing an additional 695,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,979,000 after purchasing an additional 784,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,958,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

