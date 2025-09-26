Emilie McCarthy Purchases 1,369 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 1,369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 per share, with a total value of £9,993.70.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 710 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £415.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,591.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.09. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 924.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.
Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.
