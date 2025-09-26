Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 117,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 86,509 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 588.2% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of XLE opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

