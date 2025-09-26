Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.96 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.24 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,381,807 shares.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of £98.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,447.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

