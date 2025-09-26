Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.28 and its 200-day moving average is $286.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

