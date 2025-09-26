Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

