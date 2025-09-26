Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $417,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.