Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $295.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.