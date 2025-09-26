Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

