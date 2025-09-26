Falcon Wealth Planning Has $395,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Celsius by 9,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 820,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,374,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

Celsius Stock Down 0.1%

Celsius stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,667 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,162 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

