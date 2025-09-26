Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 2,364 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after buying an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after buying an additional 519,136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IUSV stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.