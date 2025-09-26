Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $30,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

