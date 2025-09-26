Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Further Reading

